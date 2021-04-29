Ade LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ade LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.01.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

