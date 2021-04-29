Adient (ADNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

