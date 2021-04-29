Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.98

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 1268755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

