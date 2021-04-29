Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s 9th Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,653 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $82,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $512.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

