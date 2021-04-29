Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,435.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $69,435.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,541,677 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

