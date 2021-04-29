ADT (ADT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADT. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

