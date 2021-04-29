Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.920-3.010 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 323,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,624. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

