Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-3.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

