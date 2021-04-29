Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.27

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.27 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 36.90 ($0.48), with a volume of 54,963 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.75. The company has a market cap of £129.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

