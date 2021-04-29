Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.90

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 50782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

