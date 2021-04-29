Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.58

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 153846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAV. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$641.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

