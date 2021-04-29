Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

