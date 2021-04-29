Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Securities

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

