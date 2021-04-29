Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $5.02. Truist now has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 255,031 shares.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.
In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $402.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.72.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
