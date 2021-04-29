Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in April

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $121.35 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

