Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the March 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

