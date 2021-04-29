Aeron Market Cap Tops $1.34 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $116,083.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00067465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00076582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.88 or 0.00815216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00097460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

