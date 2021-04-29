Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.94

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.94 and last traded at $161.75, with a volume of 1060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

