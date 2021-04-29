Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

