AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

AGCO stock traded down $8.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.94. 12,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,635. AGCO has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

