AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

NYSE AGCO traded down $8.22 on Thursday, reaching $147.94. 12,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,635. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.