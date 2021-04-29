Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.