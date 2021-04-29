Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,691,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 414,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 79,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

