Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,691,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 414,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

