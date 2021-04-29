AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGMH opened at $12.44 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

