Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by 131.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

