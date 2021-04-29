AidCoin Price Tops $0.11 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, AidCoin has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and $2,171.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AidCoin Coin Profile

AID is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

