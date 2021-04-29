Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.30 and traded as high as C$4.95. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 24,757 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07. The company has a current ratio of 40.57, a quick ratio of 40.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

