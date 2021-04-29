Aion Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.51 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Aion has a total market cap of $161.86 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,096.41 or 1.00344714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.25 or 0.01233986 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.16 or 0.00527092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.37 or 0.00395793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00157373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

