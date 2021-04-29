Air Lease (AL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AL opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

