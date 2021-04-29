Airbloc Tops 1-Day Volume of $520,275.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and $520,275.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00066949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.00813128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00097184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

