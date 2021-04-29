Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Airgain has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 million, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. Northland Securities cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

