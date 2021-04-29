Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €18.00 ($21.18) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.08 ($22.45).

ETR:AIXA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €18.83 ($22.15). 404,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a one year low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a one year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 60.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

