Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the March 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIXXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

AIXXF stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

