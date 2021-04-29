Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the March 31st total of 677,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AJAX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. Ajax I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,103,000.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

