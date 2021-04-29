Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akbank T.A.S. presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AKBTY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 54,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,838. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

