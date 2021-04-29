Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.37. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 36,287 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $513.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 986,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 402,876 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

