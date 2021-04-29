Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post $2.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.