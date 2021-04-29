Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in Akumin by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKU. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akumin will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

