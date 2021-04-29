Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of ALG stock opened at $158.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $164.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.