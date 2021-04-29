Alamos Gold’s (AGI) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

TSE AGI traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.05. 425,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,776. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.22. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.80.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

