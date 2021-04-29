Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.32. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 269,984 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $179.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

