Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACBCQ opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Albina Community Bancorp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22.
About Albina Community Bancorp
