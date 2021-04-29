Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACBCQ opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Albina Community Bancorp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22.

Get Albina Community Bancorp alerts:

About Albina Community Bancorp

As of February 1, 2018, Albina Community Bancorp (OTCPK : ACBC.Q) was acquired by Beneficial State Bancorp Inc Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albina Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albina Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.