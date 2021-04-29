Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in April

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Alcanna stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 1,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,274. Alcanna has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Get Alcanna alerts:

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.