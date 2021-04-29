Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $156,584.10 and $10.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00294724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.95 or 0.01132920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00731345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,531.62 or 1.00086517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

