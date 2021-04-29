Alchemy Pay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and $1.95 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.13 or 0.00431071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00169520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00215731 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010657 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003426 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

