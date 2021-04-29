Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys 73,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,117,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,210.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,198.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.