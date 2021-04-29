Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and $921,410.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00068083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00824972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

