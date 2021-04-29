Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ALEX stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 899.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

