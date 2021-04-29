Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 1.3%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 9,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08.

